__ __ _2006-09-29 _________ __ | \/ (_)_ __ (_) \ | |_ _| |/ / o Subscribe via the beauty of | |\/| | | '_ \| | \| | | | | ' / o http://lists.ntk.net/ | | | | | | | | | |\ | | | | . \ o Website (+ archive) lives at: |_| |_|_|_| |_|_|_| \_| |_| |_|\_\ o http://www.ntk.net/ Tips, news & gossip to tips@spesh.com - with NTK in subject line, cheers. >> BARELY NEWS << oh, those Event Queues "I know that change is inevitable, but I really miss the old days when NTK actually had news about IT related matters. Nowadays, it seems like the entire issue is devoted to EVENT QUEUEs. Your heyday was a few years back when pointing out the hijinks over at SCO, or mocking some underhanded move by Microsoft. Any chance of returning to your glory days?" - Jeff Winn Los Angeles, California Not to infuriate you any further Jeff, but there'll be plenty of mocking Microsoft and, er, Nintendo at... a session we've been putting together for next week's London Games Festival Fringe, belligerently entitled GAMES YOU SHOULD HAVE PLAYED (6.30-8.30pm, Mon 2006-10-02, 01zero-one, Hopkins St, London W1F 0HS, free but mail insync@westking.ac.uk to say you're coming to reserve your place). Pitched somewhere between "obvious stuff - The Sims, Tetris, Asteroids - that everyone knows about" and "obscure Japanese imports of interest only to Edge readers", the aim is to suggest a range of innovative interactive experiences for gamers of every level of ability, with the lively assistance of NTK reader Simon "Muttley" Wistow and Nick Gillett from the Guardian Guide. There should be the usual selection of drinks and snacks included in your admission, making it all the more vital that you - and anyone else you tell about it - RSVP to that insync@westking.ac.uk address before turning up, lest you are excluded from the proceedings and have to watch them from outside, "in sad silence, as a ruined man looks through the windows at people dining in his old house". http://londongamesfestival.co.uk/Custom/EventDetail.aspx?ID=97 - that's Simon Wistow, NTK reader... http://thegestalt.org/simon/ps2rant.html - ...and noted apologist for the Sega Dreamcast http://www.xpt.com/uk/category/news/ - on Wed, Tim "XPT" Wright's lego-powered mission to the moon http://www.londongamesfringe.com/ - more here, though perhaps not for more delicate browsers... There's nothing we like more than when partisan campaigning comes complete with handy consumer advice - and, according to No2ID, you should be able to save up to UKP15 on your next passport if you apply for a new one before Thu 2006-10-05. That's UKP15 that you could then spend on a ticket to No2ID's jam-packed WHO DO YOU THINK YOU ARE? comedy benefit night this Sunday (7.30pm, 2006-10-01, Hackney Empire, 291 Mare Street, London E8 1EJ, UKP12.50, concessions UKP10) - and, no, the performers won't "probably need ID cards" for you to be able to recognise them, as they include the likes of former Xcom 2002 keynote speaker Gary Le Strange, Kevin "Simon Quinlank" Eldon (hopefully doing some of his poetry) and co-organiser Lucy Porter, who Rob Brydon humorously pretended not to know who she was in "Annually Retentive" recently. http://www.no2id.net/news/events.php - see also http://www.renewforfreedom.org/ http://www.garylestrange.co.uk/ - back with experimental new album, "Beef Scarecrow" http://www.brum2600.net/brumcon6/ - elsewhere: the Midlands' top "blackhat thinktank", Sat Oct 7 http://www.opensolaris.org/os/community/os_user_groups/losug/ - London OpenSolaris User Group reconvenes Wed Oct 18 http://ironfire.org/takebacktheweb/ - and in Brighton, Oct 28: no, not *that* Chris Anderson >> GEEK MEDIA << get out less TV SPECIAL>> despite the evidence of both the 1979 movie "Time After Time" and the "Tempus Fugitive" episode of The New Adventures of Superman, HG Wells was a real person who never completed a working time machine, reveals HG WELLS: WAR WITH THE WORLD (9.10pm, Sat, BBC2)... all the listings we've seen still show Top Gear's Richard Hammond hosting BATTLE OF THE GEEKS (8pm, Sun, BBC2), a transatlantic contest to blast an egg across a Namibian canyon without putting anyone in hospital... and a one-off episode of Robbie Coltrane's CRACKER (9pm, Sun, ITV) sees the chubby crime-fighter taking on the maddest, most smooth-talking murderers he's ever encountered - George Bush and Tony Blair!... Over on digital, our mild disappointment with ENTOURAGE (10pm, Sun, ITV2) is tempered by the fact that it's followed by the genuinely intriguing US version of THE OFFICE: AN AMERICAN WORKPLACE (10.35pm, Sun, ITV2) and - later in the week - perfunctorily performed ex-"Saturday Night Live"-er vehicle NORM (7pm, Tue, ITV4)... in other comedy, you can at least catch the final episode of NTK reader Alan Connor's surprisingly endearing prostitute sit-com RESPECTABLE (10.30pm, Wed, five)... while THAT MITCHELL AND WEBB LOOK (9.30pm, Thu, BBC2) seems to be improving at exactly the same rate as EXTRAS (9pm, Thu, BBC2) is running out of ideas... For less intentionally humorous subject-matter, THE OUTSIDERS (9pm, Tue, ITV1) is squarely aimed at audiences who find the BBC's SPOOKS "much too realistic"... THE MOON (7pm, Wed, BBC2) muses that landing on the moon again might somehow be useful or constructive, not a complete waste of time like you thought ... ironically, the TV spin-off series of LOGAN'S RUN (9pm, Fri, Sci-Fi: http://youtube.com/watch?v=IGDO2g5K3pc ) failed to be "renewed" after 14 episodes... and you've got to admit that, in the light of DRAGONS' DEN: WHERE ARE THEY NOW? (8pm, next Sun, BBC2), it's tempting to apply for the next series with a business plan based around "Dragon's Den" BDSM erotic fiction, utilising both the safe-word codephrase "I'm out", plus the host's dire warnings that "entrepreneurs" must leave "empty-handed", unless they get "at least what they asked for"... >> SMALL PRINT << Need to Know is a useful and interesting UK digest of things that happened last month or might happen next month. You can read it on Friday afternoon or print it out then take it home if you have nothing better to do. It is compiled by NTK from stuff they get sent. 