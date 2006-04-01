_ _ _____ _ __ <*the* week^H^H^H^Hnow-monthly tech update for the uk> | \ | |_ _| |/ / _ __ __2006-04-01_ o join! sign up at | \| | | | | ' / | '_ \ / _ \ \ /\ / / o http://lists.ntk.net/ | |\ | | | | . \ | | | | (_) \ v v / o website (+ archive) lives at: |_| \_| |_| |_|\_\|_| |_|\___/ \_/\_/ o http://www.ntk.net/ Tips, news & gossip to tips@spesh.com - with NTK in subject line, cheers. >> MINIMAL NEWS << like the 2 Live Crew's Thanks to everyone who made it along to last week's post-Etech free-for-all, apologies to anyone who was turned away because sign-ups were full, and "Well, we'll let you off this time" to those of you who just went ahead and came along anyway. But don't worry if you missed it, because we recorded everything in the now-fashionable form of downloadable "pod-casts": http://www.exequo.org/ntk/file1.mp3 http://www.exequo.org/ntk/file2.mp3 - though please note that, in deference to the current "mix- up" craze, we've "re-mashed" the audio so that much of the dialogue convincingly resembles a youthfully idealistic webcast from the late 1990s, complete with baffling-to-our- modern-ears references to "Windows 98" and (the original) "Grand Theft Auto". Annoyingly, this seems to have overwritten the rest of the event recording, though you can probably imagine what that must have been like by perusing the links below - further feedback will appear in the very next issue of NTK, due sometime around 2007-04-01, according to our current breakneck production schedule. http://geoffjones.com/2006/03/insync-technology-20-in-soho.html - quite an impressively comprehensive overview http://www.geobloggers.com/ - this is a slightly better URL for Dan Catt though >> SMALL PRINT << Need to Know is a useful and interesting UK digest of things that happened last month or might happen next month. You can read it on Friday afternoon or print it out then take it home if you have nothing better to do. It is compiled by NTK from stuff they get sent. Registered at the Post Office as "like Jodie Foster 'inspired' John Hinckley..?" http://www.pintcast.net/ NEED TO KNOW THEY STOLE OUR REVOLUTION. NOW WE'RE STEALING IT BACK. Archive - http://www.ntk.net/ Unsubscribe or subscribe at http://lists.ntk.net/ NTK now is supported by UNFORTU.NET, and by you: http://www.ntkmart.com/ (K) 2006 Special Projects. Copying is fine, but include URL: http://www.ntk.net/ Full license at: http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/1.0 Tips, news and gossip to tips@spesh.com - with NTK in the subject, cheers. All communication is for publication, unless you beg. Remember: Your work email may be monitored if sending sensitive material. Sending >500KB attachments is forbidden by the Geneva Convention. Your country may be at risk if you fail to comply.