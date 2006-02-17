_ _ _____ _ __ <*the* week^H^H^H^Hnow-monthly tech update for the uk> | \ | |_ _| |/ / _ __ __2006-02-17_ o join! sign up at | \| | | | | ' / | '_ \ / _ \ \ /\ / / o http://lists.ntk.net/ | |\ | | | | . \ | | | | (_) \ v v / o website (+ archive) lives at: |_| \_| |_| |_|\_\|_| |_|\___/ \_/\_/ o http://www.ntk.net/ Tips, news & gossip to tips@spesh.com - with NTK in subject line, cheers. >> HARD NEWS << about 7.31 ECUs Yes, we, your absentee landlords of your mind, have returned! And where have we been? Well, partly, we've been kicking the tyres of the now firmly launched OPEN RIGHTS GROUP, which is taking your payments *right now* to become, hopefully, the paramilitary wing of NTK's audience. So, if you'd always wondered whether there wasn't more you could do (than just saying sarcastic things in a quiet voice) against Krazy Kopyright enforcement, brain-dead Parliamentary legislation, internet breakage, media ignorance about tech, and surveillance society sleep-walking, then go right ahead. You can now pay up your fiver a month with aplomb, and change the world for less than the cost of that ID card you'll be burning soon. http://www.openrightsgroup.org/support-org/ - form generates a PDF standing order, or Paypal "Pay now" http://list.openrightsgroup.org/mailman/listinfo/org-discuss - there's also a (privately archived) mailing list, and a wiki! Even the most dedicated sports-hater can't help but notice that it's an Olympic year, which - on recent evidence - means it's also time for one of those evenings where we grab a few Brits who spoke at O'Reilly's Emerging Technology conference, then get them to (briefly) describe what they talked about - and any other decent stuff they saw. This year, ETech runs from March 6-9, and we're just in the process of confirming a lineup for a central London location on the evening of Thursday 2006-03-23, so don't say we never give you advance notice or anything. Admittedly, most of the UK speakers we recognise are from the London area, but we may be able to lure the creators of social personal web archiving tool HANZO:WEB over from Bristol as well - who describe their creation as both "in public beta" and "the best bits of del.icio.us and archive.org, rolled into a big sticky Katamari Damacy ball". http://wiki.oreillynet.com/etech/index.cgi?ConConUK - like this, with (slightly) different people, and not in 2004 http://conferences.oreillynet.com/pub/w/43/speakers.html - Armitage! Bryant! Willison! Yoz! (mostly TBC at this stage) http://hanzoweb.com/ - not to be confused with AbuHamza:Web, for all your race-hate clerical needs >> EVENT QUEUE << GOTOs considered non-harmful As social software theorist Danah Boyd seemed to be arguing last year: don't we all "remix" culture when, for instance, we buy clothes or furniture and then combine them in a way that isn't exactly the same as depicted in the shop? What do you mean, "No, not really"? Expect somewhat more pragmatic insights at Rufus "Open Knowledge Foundation" Pollock's FORUM ON OPEN CONTENT (7pm, next Wed 2006-02-22, Stanhope Centre, Marble Arch, London W2 2HH, free but pre-register if you can), where Paula "iCommons" Le Dieu, Tom "Remix Reading" Chance, Jennifer "BBC Creative Archive" Rigby, and Cory "DRM's gonna get ya!" Doctorow will be considering: Who will be producing open content and how will it be funded? Does copyright hinder the process, or help? And is the vibrant DJ culture of the UK at least partly inspired by our culinary tradition of taking boiled root vegetables, like the potato, then "mashing them up" (perhaps with other tasty ingredients) to produce the ideal accompaniment to a meal of sausages and baked beans? http://zephoria.org/thoughts/archives/2005/10/08/remix_is_active.html - and books: you can read the pages in any order you like! http://collisiondetection.net/mt/archives/2005/11/theres_been_a_l.html - the end of this one's got to be a joke though, surely? http://www.openknowledgefoundation.org/okforums/content/ - big-budget copyright works still oddly popular on P2P, of course http://www.nlondon.bcs.org/ - the same night as Richard Barbrook addresses the London BCS http://www.geekdinner.co.uk/ - London Geek Dinner with Paul "Boagworld" Boag, on Thu 23rd http://www.dorkbot.org/dorkbotlondon/ - Processing Hacks at Dorkbot London the Monday (20th) before http://www.nodel.org/calendar.php - then a whole month of mad (multi) media art, from March 1st Usually: http://www.google.co.uk/search?q=%22pariah+church%22 ... back by popular demand - hideously photoshopped DVD covers: http://images-eu.amazon.com/images/P/B000CCE25K.02.LZZZZZZZ.jpg ... GIMP unveils Adobe-beating "Stallman's head on a stick" plugin: http://davyd.ucc.asn.au/images/gpl3-reloaded.jpg (via http://davyd.livejournal.com/163930.html )... old joke, always liked it: http://www.widdy.demon.co.uk/rainbow/comic.htm ... >> TRACKING << sufficiently advanced technology : the gathering Did you, like us, read that "Britons waste the equivalent of around two power stations' worth of electricity each year by leaving TV sets and other gadgets on standby" - in a room lit only by the muted, submarine-movie glow of power supply LEDs? And did you also wonder if only there was a semi-elaborate technological solution to this ongoing wastage, rather than the physical and mental effort of constantly switching everything off at the plug? Step forward the ONECLICK INTELLIGENT MAINS PANEL, an 6-way surge-protector which keeps your PC (or hifi amp, or TV?) on standby as normal, but completely cuts power to all the other sockets when the master device "shuts down". They cost UKP 24.95-29.95 from Maplins or the manufacturer's site - unless you're installing, like, millions of them, you're not likely to save the planet, but a PC Pro review estimates this pioneeringly electronically- assisted laziness could save you upwards of UKP14 per year. http://www.oneclickpower.co.uk/home.htm - or, in the US: http://kk.org/cooltools/archives/001087.php http://www.pcpro.co.uk/reviews/71652 - OK, UKP14 is just using one socket, it has 4 more http://hardware.slashdot.org/hardware/06/01/23/0549203.shtml - Slashdot comments: Maybe I need all that "waste" heat...? >> GEEK MEDIA << get out less THE VICTORIAN AFFECTATION>> We've always sympathised with Egon in "Ghostbusters" when he declares "Print is dead [...] I collect spores, molds, and fungus - I think it's the food of the future". But, nonetheless, kudos to those NTK readers who still dabble in this self-consciously "retro" artform, especially when they're as forward-thinking as CHARLIE STROSS, who's saved you the trouble of OCR-ing his latest multiply- award-nominated posthuman scifi ACCELERANDO by sticking it all online: http://www.accelerando.org/2005/06/28/ . This kind of undermines ANDREW CHAPMAN's claim of a "UK publishing first" for his company's "entirely free download of a full-length novel": http://readreverb.com/?s=content&p=get - said novel being C M Taylor's LIGHT, a "poignant story of love, loss and English summer" set amid the "art and media world of the late 1990s". Still, if you don't like it, you can always use their http://whatshouldireadnext.com/ page to find something else... Tragically, they "currently have no recommendations" if you type in either "DEVIL'S DANDRUFF" GUIDE TO NIGHTLIFE (UKP 6.39, http://amazon.co.uk/exec/obidos/ASIN/0715634658/needtoknow0e - compiled and expanded from the Guardian Guide cartoons by NTK reader DANIEL PEMBERTON, when he wasn't writing the scores for Lionhead's "The Movies", apparently), or even MAPPING HACKS ( http://amazon.co.uk/exec/obidos/ASIN/0596007035/needtoknow0e , UKP 13.82) - congratulations to JO WALSH and co-authors for what we believe is the first full-colour outing for O'Reilly's "Hacks" series, even if it isn't quite as glossy as the UKP 11.55 aspirational hardware-hacking coffee-table tome MAKERS http://amazon.co.uk/exec/obidos/ASIN/0596101880/needtoknow0e ... In case it's another year or so until we run this feature again, we should probably also mention the latest from MICHAEL FUCHS, a former Suck.com contributor previously best known to us as the guy who wrote in boasting about the "extremely attractive young woman" he eventually "gathered the nerve to go speak to" at NotCon 2004. All of which now sounds more like a scene from his upcoming tough techno-thriller THE MANUSCRIPT ( http://amazon.co.uk/exec/obidos/ASIN/0230000096/needtoknow0e , hardback UKP 8.57, due 2006-04-07) - we've only read the first 50 pages, but we're already intrigued by the premise that you might be able to find the "Da Vinci Code"-style secret of human existence on *Usenet* (of all places), just by coming up with the appropriate Google Groups search terms. Well, they do tell you to "write about what you know", don't they... >> SMALL PRINT << Need to Know is a useful and interesting UK digest of things that happened last month or might happen next month. 